Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,632 Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

