Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 63,891 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,625,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 209,439 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

