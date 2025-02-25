5,409 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUA. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

