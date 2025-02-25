Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 64,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 638.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

