Q1 Earnings Estimate for Booking Issued By DA Davidson

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $17.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $209.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $244.52 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,049.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,901.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4,580.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.