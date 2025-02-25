Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFR opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.