Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 293,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 81,582 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 104,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

