JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,089,000 after buying an additional 3,256,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 235,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,657,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

