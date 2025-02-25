Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 5,274 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

