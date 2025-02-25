Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 579,289 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

