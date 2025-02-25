TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

