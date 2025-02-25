Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $101,859,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,294.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $493.40 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,288.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,159.12.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.