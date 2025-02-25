Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 4,053,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
