Top Energy Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

Tesla, Venus Acquisition, and Broadcom are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the exploration, extraction, production, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and increasingly, renewable energy. These stocks are often cyclical in nature, reacting to changes in commodity prices, regulatory environments, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,890,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,701,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.04.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $215.10. 11,780,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,142,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

