Tenret Co LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.