Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.95 million.

Shares of PLOW opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $143.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

