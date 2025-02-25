Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.79.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

