Wells Fargo & Company Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. 575,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,627,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

