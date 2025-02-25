Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.70 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nebius Group: A Strategic Entry Point for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.