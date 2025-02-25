Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,390.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,460.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,322.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,292.03.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
