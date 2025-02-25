62,232 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 109.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 44.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMM opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

