Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

