GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $279,590.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,443.89. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $86,832.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,706.47. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,584 shares of company stock worth $11,336,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGS stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

