Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

