Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $446,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 109,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.