Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 11,422 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

