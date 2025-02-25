World Equity Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,208 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average is $258.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

