Lift Dollar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.27 Million (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Lift Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lift Dollar has a total market cap of $57.27 million and approximately $23,273.64 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lift Dollar alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,989.81 or 0.99015259 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,220.63 or 0.98149688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lift Dollar Profile

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 57,264,898 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 57,264,897.87613173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.00020622 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,895.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lift Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lift Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lift Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.