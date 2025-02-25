Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

