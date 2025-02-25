NikolAI Reaches One Day Volume of $57,430.57 (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One NikolAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NikolAI has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. NikolAI has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $57,430.57 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,989.81 or 0.99015259 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,220.63 or 0.98149688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NikolAI

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00117629 USD and is down -9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $57,675.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

