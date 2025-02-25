Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – February 22nd

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Target, Verizon Communications, Baidu, Walt Disney, and Globant are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $7.70 on Friday, hitting $143.67. 73,657,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. The stock has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $98.31. 13,984,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,889,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. 9,042,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.77. 25,452,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,957,516. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,262. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. 9,064,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,070. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $58.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.02. 5,368,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

