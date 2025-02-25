Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 4,454 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TBLL opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.