Edge Capital Group LLC Has $71,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 238,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

