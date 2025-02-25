BankPlus Trust Department Invests $113,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,426,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.10 and its 200 day moving average is $536.92. The company has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

