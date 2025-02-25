Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.15 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

