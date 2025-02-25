IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

