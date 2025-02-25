First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $859,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,898,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91,977 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,937,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VXF opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.