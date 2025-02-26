Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

