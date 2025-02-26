Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Issues Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Morgan Sindall Group stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.63) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,485 ($44.17). The stock had a trading volume of 515,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,723.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,472.52.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported annual revenues of £4.1bn in full year 2023, employing around 7,700 employees and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

