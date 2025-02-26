Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Issues Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 21.60%.
Morgan Sindall Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Morgan Sindall Group stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.63) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,485 ($44.17). The stock had a trading volume of 515,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,723.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,472.52.
About Morgan Sindall Group
