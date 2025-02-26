Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47, Zacks reports. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of BATRA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 8,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,902. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,752.68. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

