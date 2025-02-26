Sincerus Advisory LLC Invests $2.91 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

