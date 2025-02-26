Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 294.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $678,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

