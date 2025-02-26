CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $141.22 million for the quarter.

CarParts.com Stock Up 4.7 %

PRTS opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.02. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.