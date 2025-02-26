Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

