Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,655 shares of company stock worth $40,665,374 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

