China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.46. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 62,218 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
