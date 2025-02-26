China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.46. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 62,218 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CJJD

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.