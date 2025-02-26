Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,484 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

