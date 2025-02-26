Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

