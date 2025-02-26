Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 56,483 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 416.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 78.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BFH opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

