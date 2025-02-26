Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,040.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,816.80 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,904.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,977.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

